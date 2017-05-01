The ultimate liquidation of Applied Industries in Longview is turning out to be a windfall for Lower Columbia College, as the founder of the company and its Board of Directors announce a $335,000 endowment to the Student Success Fund. LCC Foundation Board President Alex Nelson says that the endowment will support two scholarships per year, making those fund available to students with disabilities. The endowment will also help to fund disability programs at LCC, along with the support of the Student Success Fund. LCC Vice President Kendra Sprague says that this is a “living legacy” from Applied Industries and its leadership, a “tremendous gift” that will benefit students for decades to come. Applied Industries closed last year, after more than 50 years of providing training and employment for local people with disabilities.