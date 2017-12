Governor Jay Inslee is sending nearly three-quarters of a million dollars to this area to help support apprenticeship and career training programs in southwest Washington. The Governor is announcing the kickoff of the Career Connect Washington initiative, making $6.4 million available to apprenticeship and training programs all around the state. $740,000 is being awarded to Career Connect Southwest, which covers Cowlitz, Wahkiakum and Clark counties. Inslee’s office says that this grant will help to “activate the region’s rich expertise,” and will connect through Youth Works to increase the number of internships and work-based learning opportunities for local youth in a variety of career paths. They say that Career Connect Southwest will help to expand the Aerospace Joint Apprenticeship Committee relationships with Lower Columbia College and with Millennium Bulk Terminals, with a goal of increasing apprenticeships in the local area.