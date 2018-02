Learn about apprenticeships and possible careers in the trades at the Apprenticeship Family Info Night, coming up this evening at Kelso High School. Students in grades 9 through 12 and their families are invited to this evening’s event, where you’ll be able to meet with union representatives, and will be able to find out more about the “earn while you learn” opportunities that are available under the apprenticeship program. Students, parents and guardians are invited to tonight’s Family Info Night, which will also include pizza for all participants. It’s free to go, but you are asked to pre-register; contact the Kelso High School Career Center to learn more.