Unemployment ticked up just a bit in April in Cowlitz County, coming in at 6.2 percent. That’s slightly above the 5.9 percent in April of last year. Washington Employment Security reports that non-farm employment increased by 100 jobs, with a total of 39-thousand-800 jobs in the county. Over the previous 12 months, nonfarm employment has grown by an estimated 500 jobs in Cowlitz County, led by private sector employment and mining, logging and construction. Almost 2,900 Cowlitz County residents are unemployed and are looking for work, about 150 more than the same period last year.