You’re invited to come to Lake Sacajawea Park in Longview this morning, as the City of Longview celebrates Arbor Day and its 33rd year as a “Tree City USA” with a tree planting. At 10 am, an Autumn Blaze Maple will be planted near Louisiana Street and Nichols Boulevard; this ceremony helps Longview to maintain its designation as a Tree City USA, while also helping to improve the city’s Urban Forestry catalog.

While you’re at the lake, you can also check out the Tree Benefit project, which is an effort to illustrate how the city’s Urban Forest helps citizens and the city. As you make your way around the lake, you’ll see ten “tree benefit tags” in certain locations. The tags have information on the amount of stormwater runoff that each tree takes up, the number of pounds of carbon that the tree sequesters, kilowatt hours in electrical energy saved, increases in property value and the total dollar amount of benefits that each tree provides.