Another candlelight vigil was held last night at Kelso High School, as friends and family continue to deal with the Christmas Day shooting death of Katelynn Armand, 24, a 2011 graduate of the school. Additional information on the murder of Armand is now coming out. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting took place after Armand had dropped her infant daughter off with her estranged husband, James Tylka, 30. He had been living with his mother in King City, right next to Tigard. After taking the baby girl into the house, they say that Tylka went back outside, and then shot Armand dead. Later in the evening, Tylka was killed after a high-speed chase and a shootout with police; Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg was wounded several times during that shootout, and is still listed in critical, but stable condition at a hospital in Portland. A GoFundMe account has been set up in support of Armand’s infant daughter, Brynn; photographer Nicole White is also donating proceeds from infant photo sessions to the baby girl. Get more information on Facebook, and on GoFundMe.com. Accounts to help Nic Cederburg and his family are also set up.
Armand/Cederberg Shootings
Posted on 28th December 2016 at 09:07
