A jury in Wahkiakum County is awarding nearly $3 million to a couple from Altoona who had their house burned down after giving testimony in a divorce trial. In July of 2014, Fred and Kathleen Cantrell had to escape their home in the middle of the night, a fire that was eventually traced to Sam Valdez, a Wahkiakum County businessman. He had been involved in a very contentious divorce, and took measures against people who had testified against him. Valdez was also accused of being a major drug dealer. He was eventually convicted on charges of arson, solicitation for murder, delivery of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, and is now serving a 20-year prison sentence. The Wahkiakum County Eagle reported that Valdez tried to act as his own attorney in the lawsuit filed by the Cantrells, but he had to do so via phone from the Clallam Bay Corrections Center. Inmates can only make collect calls, which disconnect after 20 minutes. It’s reported that the phone connection was lost during the second 20-minute call, and Valdez never called back. The judge eventually ended the proceedings and found in favor of the Cantrells, awarding $2.9 million in damages.