A Scappoose man who is suspected of setting houses on fire back in August is back in jail, arrested for allegedly setting another fire, just hours after his release from custody. The South County Spotlight reports on the case involving Daniel Fahrenwald, 35, who is accused of setting several house fires in the Scappoose area back in August. Last Friday night, firefighters and police responded to a house fire on Southwest 4th Street in Scappoose. As they were dealing with that fire, Fahrenwald reportedly approached a Scappoose Police Officer, and said that he had set the fire. Just a little while before this, an arrest warrant had been issued for Fahrenwald, after he failed to meet with Columbia County Probation following his release. Fahrenwald was arrested at the fire scene, and is now being held without bail on charges of first-degree arson, second-degree burglary, reckless burning, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.