Artwork from Kelso High School student Luis Gurrola Villareal will grace a wall in the office of Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler over the next year, after placing third in this year’s Congressional Art Competition. Beutler announced the winners yesterday, saying that a piece by Megan Sheets of Cedar Tree Classical Christian School won the competition, and will hang in the U. S. Capitol for the next year. Villareal’s piece called “The Red Portal” placed third, and will now be displayed in Beutler’s office over the next 12 months.