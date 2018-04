Today is the deadline for entries in the 2018 Longview Public Library 2-D Artwork Juried Art Show. 5 pm today is the deadline to get your pieces in. The theme for this year’s show is “bridges,” and they’re looking for literal and/or creative interpretations of that theme. The grand prize is $500; prizes will also be awarded to the first and second runners-up. The show is open to anyone in Washington and Oregon, age 18 and over. The grand prize winner will also be included in the Longview Library’s permanent art collection. Call the Longview Library at 360-442-5307 to learn more, or go to longviewlibrary.org for registration information.