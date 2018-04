Today is the deadline for local high school students to submit their pieces for the annual Congressional Art Competition. Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler says that the competition is open to all students in grades 9 through 12, who attend a school inside the Third Congressional District. The winner and a guest will be flown to Washington, DC, where their artwork will be displayed in the U. S. Capitol for a year. Second and third-place winners will be invited to display their works in Beutler’s office. Contact Beutler’s office in Vancouver to learn more; that phone number is 360-695-6292.