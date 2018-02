Not only is it Valentine’s Day, today is also Ash Wednesday, with special services and activities planned at churches all around the area. The Bethany Lutheran Church in Longview knows that you’re busy, and is looking to help your Ash Wednesday observance go as quickly as possible. “Ashes to Go” will be offered from 2 until 5 pm today in the parking lot of Bethany Lutheran. The church is located at 2900 Parkview Drive in Longview. Get more information at ashestogo.org.