You can get “Ashes to Go” from 2 until 4 pm today at Bethany Lutheran Church in Longview. This started on Ash Wednesday in 2010, when several churches in Chicago went out to train stations and other locations in the city, allowing people to take part in the Ash Wednesday repentance ceremonies without having to go to church. They say that people are thankful and appreciative, giving them a chance to participate while continuing on with their busy day. “Ashes to Go” will be offered in the Bethany Lutheran Church parking lot between 2 and 4 pm today; they’re located at 2900 Parkview Drive in Longview. Get more information on bethanylongview.org.