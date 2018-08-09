Local law enforcement is on the lookout for a man with the street name of “BS Mark,” after he allegedly stabbed a co-worker in the neck at a teriyaki restaurant in Fife, and then may have run to this area. Fife Police put out an alert after the incident that took place on July 23rd. “BS Mark” had been working as a dishwasher at the restaurant for five or six months, when he got into a fight with a cook. During the fight, “BS Mark” allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed the cook in the neck at least twice. The cook was taken to the hospital, and he will survive the attack. Fife Police say that “BS Mark” may have gone to Federal Way, or he may have run to the Kelso-Longview area. They say that he is an Asian male, with hair that is frosted on top, along with gold upper teeth. It’s also reported that he has a tattoo. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) if you know where he might be.