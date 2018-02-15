The Coast Guard is reporting that the cleanup of an oil-filled tank that was found underneath a pier next to the Cannery Pier Hotel and Spa in Astoria is nearly complete. Late last month, an oil sheen was reported on the Columbia River near the pier, extending several miles down the river to Hammond. The sheen was traced to a large oil tank that was found underneath the pier. The 16-foot-by-6-foot tank was removed on January 30th, and additional cleanup has been done. Coast Guard officials report that more than 2,200 gallons of bunker oil was removed from the tank, along with more than 6,100 gallons of an “oily water mix” that was recovered with skimmers and a vacuum truck. Another 20 cubic yards of oiled debris and absorbent material was removed. 3,400 feet of containment boom was also used. The seawall near the tank has been decontaminated; containment booms are also being left in place, to catch oily material that washes off of piling and rocks in the area. The cleanup took more than 6,800 man-hours, and cost more than $900,000. Those costs were covered by the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund.