The Coast Guard says that they think that they have pinpointed the source of an oil sheen that was reported over the weekend in the Columbia River near Astoria. The oil was first spotted at about 2 pm last Thursday afternoon, near the Cannery Pier Hotel in Astoria. They say that “significant sheening” was seen between Piers 1 and 2 in Astoria, and the tides had spread the oil some five miles between the hotel and Hammond. Contract divers were brought in, and they found a 20-foot tank underneath the Cannery Pier. They say that the tank could contain as much as 4,200 gallons of material, but it’s unknown at this time how much oil still remains inside the tank. The Coast Guard says that they’re now working with the salvage company, along with Oregon’s DEQ and Washington’s Department of Ecology to develop a plan for accessing and removing the tank. Containment booms have been set up, to try and control any other material that might leak out.