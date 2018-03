The Longview School Board is accepting the recommendations of the Athletic Facilities Task Force, and is directing staff to move ahead with implementation of that plan. Since August of last year, the 31-member task force has been meeting for several months, assessing the condition of Longview School District athletic facilities, along with possible options for funding needed changes and upgrades. In a 20-page report to the School Board, the Task Force identified eleven prioritized projects, starting with replacement of the turf and track at Longview Memorial Stadium. They also recommend replacement of the scoreboard at Longview Memorial, along with other improvements. The Task Force also identified six options for funding, including private donations, naming rights, advertising sales, Capital Projects money from the school district, a possible future bond request, and grants.