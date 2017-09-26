The Longview School Board appointed 31 people to serve on the Athletic Facilities Task Force, a panel that will review and examine all of the district’s fields, courts, and other athletic facilities. They will have a goal of assessing the condition of each facility, will develop recommendations on the future of each venue, and will also try to make some connections for funding of repairs and upkeep. Superintendent Dan Zorn says this is a great group that has stepped up. Zorn says that no one was turned away during the application process, and he’s impressed by the depth and breadth of experience from those who are volunteering. The first meeting of the Athletic Facilities Task Force is set for 6 pm tomorrow evening in the Longview School Board Meeting Room. The second meeting is currently planned for Wednesday, October 11th, at the same time, in the same place. Get more information on this committee and its stated goals by going to the Longview School District web page.