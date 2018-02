Special guests are arriving over the weekend at Lower Columbia College, as about a dozen female students from Japan’s Atomi University arrive for a three-week visit. Hosted by local families, the students will be working to improve their English skills, will take classes at LCC, and will visit various sites all around the region. The students are scheduled to arrive tomorrow, and they will stay through March 3rd. This is the second visit to LCC by students from Atomi University, which is a private woman’s college in Japan.