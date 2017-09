The Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in an attempted boat theft that was reported yesterday morning near Woodland. Deputies and Woodland Police were called to the Lewis River near McCracken Road at about 9:20 yesterday morning, where it was reported that a man had tried to steal a boat; those on the scene said that the suspect took off across the river, and then ran off. A search was conducted, including the Sheriff’s Office drone. That initial search effort was unsuccessful, but Woodland Police reported last night that Kyle Runyon, 28, had been located. WPD reports that Runyon is wanted on charges of domestic violence assault and weapons violations. This investigation is continuing.