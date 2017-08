Longview Police are checking into a report from a 12 year-old girl, who claims that a man tried to get her into his truck. The mother of the girl called 911 at about 10:25 yesterday morning, saying that the girl was approached as she was walking with her sister in the 600 block of 9th Avenue, near the Pacific Surgical Center. The girl claims that the man asked if she was alone, and tried to get her to get into his pickup. When she refused, the man drove off at high speed. The pickup is reported to be gold in color, possibly with an extended cab. The driver is described as an “older man,” wearing a Hawaiian shirt and glasses. The pickup may have been a Chevy. The investigation is continuing.