Nearly four dozen new charges are being filed against a man who is already in the Columbia County Jail on drug and kidnapping counts. The Saint Helens Chronicle reports on the 44-count indictment handed down against Louis Eli Sourjohn, charging him with attempted murder, strangulation, sexual abuse, rape, sodomy, furnishing alcohol to a minor, unlawful sexual penetration, along with others. In January of this year, Sourjohn was convicted on charges of reckless driving, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief, relating to incidents from fall of 2016. Sourjohn was arrested again in May of this year, picked up for alleged possession of meth, evidence tampering, kidnapping, assault, and other counts. The new list of charges involve a woman and three children as victims; it’s also alleged that some of the victims were mentally incapacitated at the time of the crimes. Sourjohn is currently being held on bail of just less than $204,000.