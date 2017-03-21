What started as a second-degree assault incident from last Saturday in Kelso is now being elevated to attempted murder. Kelso Police went to a home in the one thousand block of North 3rd Avenue just after 7 last Saturday morning, when a fight between roommates was reported. John Ralph Church, 42, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault and felony harassment, but it’s now being reported that an attempted second-degree murder charge is also being added. The Daily News reports that the fight stemmed over claims by the roommate, Jacob Anderson, who supposedly thought that his girlfriend was cheating on him with Church. During the fight, Anderson says that Church chased him and threatened to kill him, swinging a chain that had two hooks on the end. A Kelso Police Officer also says that he hear Church making death threats. Church is now being held in the Cowlitz County Jail on bail of $100,000.