James Henry Nelson, 59, of Longview is under arrest, after he allegedly stalked a Kelso woman, then he broke into her house, climbed into her bed, and attempted to rape her. Kelso Police arrested Nelson at the woman’s home on South 6th Avenue at 1:30 yesterday morning, after the woman claimed to have found Nelson in bed with her. The woman says that the incident actually got started Wednesday afternoon, as she was walking across the Allen Street Bridge. She says that she and Nelson talked briefly on the east side of the river, but as she walked across, she realized that Nelson was following her. The woman confronted Nelson, who reportedly said that he was heading to Winco. The woman says that she went to bed around 11, waking up two hours later to find Nelson in the bed, with his face between her legs. The woman escaped and ran out of to the river to find her boyfriend. They returned and found Nelson still in the house; a confrontation and fight ensued, with Nelson allegedly pulling a knife. The boyfriend was able to step on Nelson’s hand to prevent any injuries. Nelson suffered several facial injuries in the fight; he was treated at the hospital before being booked on charges of attempted rape, burglary and second-degree assault.
Attempted Rape
Posted on 27th July 2018 at 09:07
