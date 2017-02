A man tells Kelso Police that a group of young men tried to rob him last night in the area of East Pine Way and Grade Street. The man called 911 just before 11 last night, saying that he was walking along the street when three subjects approached and accosted him. The man claims that one of the suspects tried to grab him by the neck, and then they tried to steal his bags. The suspects took off without getting anything. The suspects are described as “younger,” and all three were wearing black hoodies. They were last seen taking off down Grade Street. No arrests have been reported.