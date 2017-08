Weyerhaeuser employees are reporting that someone tried to steal a company fire truck that they have staged out on their property on Burma Road near Castle Rock. Sheriff’s Deputies were sent to the Weyco facility in the 500 block of Burma Road at about 5:30 yesterday morning, when the attempted theft was discovered. They say that someone got inside the fence, and then tried to drive their brush truck around the gate, but they couldn’t get through. The truck was left stranded, and they also say that “fire hoses were everywhere.” Deputies have no suspects at this time; there’s no dollar estimate on damage.