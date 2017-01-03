The Clark County Sheriff’s Office reports that a person that was riding as a passenger on an ATV suffered “significant injuries” in a crash that took place last night east of Battle Ground. The collision took place near the intersection of Northeast 240th Avenue and Berry Road; four people were riding two ATV’s on Berry Road, when one of the machines failed to make a turn, skidding off the road and crashing into a mailbox. The injured person was taken by LifeFlight to a local hospital. It’s noted that none of the riders wore a helmet; they also say that “alcohol, icy conditions and the use of non-street-legal machines on public roads” may all be factors. The crash investigation is continuing; no names have been released.
ATV Crash
Posted on 3rd January 2017 at 08:37
