A Ryderwood man says that he may be the victim of an online fraud. The man called the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon, saying that he had been contacted by e-mail, notified that he had won an auction for a non-working tractor on proxybid.com. The auction was held in Phoenix, and this man reportedly “won” the auction for $2,500. The man says that he’s certain that he didn’t place a bid. When he contacted the company that was selling the tractor, they told him that he was still responsible, but they would settle for $300. The man called proxybid.com, and they said that they would investigate if the man had a report from law enforcement. The man was supplied with a case number, and he plans to contact proxybid.com again.
Auction Fraud
Posted on 16th February 2017 at 08:54
