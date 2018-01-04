Auditions for an upcoming performance of “The Vagina Monologues” are planned for today at Lower Columbia College. Auditions are planned from 12:30 until 2:30 pm today in room 139 at the Rose Center for the Arts, and are open to all women and “non-binary folks.” They say that no acting experience is needed, and the auditions will consist of cold reads from the script. Other auditions are planned for Monday, the 8th from 4 to 6 pm, and on Wednesday, the 10th, from 5 to 7pm. You only need to come to one audition, and you do not need to stay for the entire audition time. The performance of “The Vagina Monologues” is set for Friday, February 16th, and is being presented by the Diverse Sexualities and Genders Club at LCC. Call 360-442-2633 for more information.

The Mainstage Theatre at R. A. Long High School is also holding auditions this evening, looking for people to perform in “Peter and the Starcatcher,” which will be presented in March. This is a community show, with roles available for kids as young as 8 years old. The auditions on the Dana Brown Mainstage will start at 6 this evening, and they’ll consist of telling a short children’s story. Callbacks are planned for tomorrow evening.