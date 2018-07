Joseph Donald Riecke, 44, of Longview is under arrest after an incident on Tuesday, where he allegedly used an axe to destroy some patio furniture. Longview Police were called to a home in the 2800 block of Florida Street, where it was reported that Riecke had downed an 18-pack of beer; it was also reported that Riecke has a history of domestic violence. When officers arrived, they say that Riecke refused to come out. They used a public address system to make announcements into the home, but they say that Riecke refused to comply. Police eventually breeched the door and were able to arrest Riecke, who is now being held without bail on charges of felony harassment and third-degree malicious mischief.