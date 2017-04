City of Castle Rock officials report that vandals did at least $1,000 damage to a city-owned backhoe. The damage was reported yesterday afternoon, discovered where the backhoe was parked on the dredge spoils in the 400 block of Dike Road in Castle Rock. The damage was reported at about 4:40 pm, within 15 minutes of city employees using the machine to dump some sand. They say that someone shot yellow paintballs at the machine, they used rocks to break out windows, sprayed a fire extinguisher inside the cab, and also stole the key. Castle Rock Police are investigating, but they haven’t yet identified a suspect.