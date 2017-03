Kelsie Jo Curtis, 23, is under arrest after she allegedly tried to pass a bogus check at a local credit union. Credit Union officials called Longview Police at about 1:20 pm, after Curtis reportedly presented a check for $2,850.50. The credit union manager reports that Curtis opened an account on the 10th, and then made several inquiries on Tuesday. They say that Curtis came in with the counterfeit check, attempting to make a deposit, even after being told that the check was bad. Longview Police arrived and arrested Curtis for forgery; during a check after her arrest, officers also claim to have found a loaded syringe inside her purse. Curtis is now being held on charges of forgery and drug possession.