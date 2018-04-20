A Longview woman is being directed to law enforcement in Richmond, Virginia, after she reported that someone was trying to scam her over some parrot eggs. The woman called the Sheriff’s Office yesterday afternoon, saying that she had paid $300 over the internet for two parrot eggs. The woman also says that she got a call from someone claiming to be with the Richmond Airport, who was saying that her eggs had been damaged, and they were requesting additional payment. The woman says that she got suspicious at this point; after doing some more digging, the woman found that the entire setup was a scam, and that the “sale” was fraudulent. The woman says that she paid via Western Union in Virginia, and Western Union officials report that they do have security photos of the suspects. LPD advised the woman to contact the Richmond Police Department for additional action.