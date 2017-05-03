On a 5-2 vote, the Kelso City Council is moving ahead with study of a possible ban on plastic bags at retail outlets inside the city limits. It’s emphasized that this is just a starting point, and that much more outreach would be needed before action would be taken. City Manager Steve Taylor says that there could be significant impacts, including a huge workload increase for Kelso’s Nuisance Abatement person. Kelso Mayor David Futcher is one of the two voting against any further study of the issue, saying that he’s concerned about the financial impact to retailers in Kelso, along with the rise in cost to local consumers. Council member Rick Roberson says that he’s sensitive to the potential impacts on local retailers; Roberson says that he doesn’t want to chase any businesses out of town, but he’s tired of seeing bags blowing down the street like tumbleweeds. 18 other cities in the state have plastic bag bans or regulations in place; city staff is now directed to continue on with the study of a possible bag ban, along with beginning the public outreach that will be needed before action is taken on any type of ordinance or regulation.