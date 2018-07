It’s a “Garden Party” at this month’s Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event, which is being hosted by Community Home Health and Hospice. This will run from 5:30 to 7:30 pm today at the Ken Henderson Memorial Garden, located at one thousand 12th Avenue in Longview. Foster Farms and Grounds for Opportunity will be providing the food service, and there will also be beverage service. Chamber members can get a break on admission by registering in advance; call the Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce at 360-423-4800, or go to kelsolongviewchamber.org for more information.