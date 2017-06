The Hearth Coffee Company recently opened in the old Orient Theatre in downtown Longview, and that will also be the location of this month’s Kelso-Longview Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours event. Hearth Coffee is located at 1101 Commerce Avenue, at the intersection with Florida Street. Along with the tours of the remodeled space, they’ll have prizes, appetizers and beverages for purchase. Get a break on your admission by registering in advance through kelsolongviewchamber.org, or call 423-8400 for more information.