Cowlitz County is joining with other counties across the state, accepting a 25 thousand-dollar grant from the state, paying for postage on ballots that will be sent out for the 2018 elections. County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland says that the grant will help to pay for postage on this year’s ballots, but the move is also costing her office some money. Fundingsland says that the county will have to pay for printing of the envelopes, along with other costs connected to the Postal Service. She also tells the Daily News that the 2018 Election envelopes had already been printed, so the county will have to eat that cost, and have the postage-paid envelopes reprinted. It’s also unclear if the state will continue to fund the postage in the future. Fundingsland says that one benefit will be to get data on voter turnout, to see if the pre-paid postage increases participation.