Cowlitz County Auditor Carolyn Fundingsland reports that more than 100 Cowlitz County voters have been affected by the Department of Licensing software glitch that prevented those people from registering to vote. Earlier this week, it was disclosed that nearly 7,000 Washington residents were prevented from registering to vote, after some customers had changed their names. The Washington Secretary of State discovered the data error; apparently, the error occurred after people changed their names, and were assigned new driver license numbers. The changes were made in the Department of Licensing systems, but those changes were not relayed to the Secretary of State, to update the voter registration of those people. Fundingsland says that 118 Cowlitz County voters have been affected by the glitch; she says that new ballots were mailed to those people yesterday, and they should receive those ballots prior to the special election on the 13th of next week. Anyone with questions can call Cowlitz County Elections at 360-577-3005.