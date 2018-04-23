Voters in the Castle Rock School District have just today and tomorrow to get their ballots completed and returned for counting. The Castle Rock School District is going to voters with a $42.3 million bond measure, asking for money to build a new middle school, do renovations to the elementary school and the high school, and to do safety and security upgrades at all district buildings. Castle Rock School District voters have until 8 pm tomorrow night to return ballots; ballots can still be mailed, but they must be postmarked by 8 pm tomorrow to be valid for counting. Ballots can also be dropped off in the Castle Rock ballot box, or at other drop-off locations. Go to the Cowlitz County Elections web page for more information.