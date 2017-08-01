With just a few hours before the polls close, Cowlitz County Elections reports that interest in this Primary Election has been tepid at best. As of yesterday afternoon, just over 6,100 ballots had been returned, out of nearly 40,000 that were sent out. That’s a return rate of just over 15 percent, which county elections officials say it among the lowest returns of all time. There may be a last-minute surge under way, with more than 1,100 ballots coming in by mail yesterday.

This year, only Longview, Kelso, Woodland and Castle Rock are involved in the Primary Election. Longview has one contested City Council race, with Megan Richie, George Brajcich and MaryAlice Wallis vying for the seat that Mary Jane Melink is leaving. There’s also a contested School Board race in Longview, with Phil Jurmu, James Norton and Norma McKittrick all running for that position. Mike Karnofski, Lisa Knight Alexander and Gary Schimmel are running for a soon-to-be-open seat on the Kelso City Council. In Woodland, Michael Wheaton, Benjamin Fredricks and Jeremy Heffernan are running for City Council, while Tiffany Palme, Dean Boon and Jim Kellar are going after a Commission seat for Fire District 1. Voters in Castle Rock are deciding on an operating levy for the Castle Rock Library, while voters inside the boundaries of Fire District 1 in Woodland are voting on an EMS levy. Ballots need to be postmarked today, or must be dropped off at a ballot box before 8 pm to be valid for counting.