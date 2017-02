Ballots are due for school levy and bond elections around the state, including three local districts with current measures. The biggest one is up in the Toledo School District, where voters are being asked to approve a $14.2 million bond measure; money from that measure would be used to upgrade and renovate Toledo High School, along with other capital improvements to Toledo Elementary School and Middle School. A supermajority of 60 percent is needed to pass this measure. Voters in the Toutle Lake School District are voting on a three-year Maintenance and Operations Levy, as are the voters in the Woodland School District. Ballots must be postmarked or dropped off by 8 pm today to be valid for counting.