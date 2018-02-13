Ballots are due in the special election that’s being run, with several local school districts running bond and levy measures. The Kelso School District has two measures on the ballot; the district is asking voters to approve a $98.6 million bond measure, along with a two-year Maintenance and Operations Levy. That levy would replace the levy that expires at the end of this year. The Kalama School District also has a bond measure and a replacement levy on this ballot; Kalama Schools are asking voters to approve a $63.4 million bond measure, along with a two-year M-and-O Levy that replaces the levy that runs out at year’s end. The Castle Rock School District has a two-year replacement levy on this ballot, while Longview Schools are running two levies. There’s a two-year M-and-O replacement levy, along with a four-year Capital Projects and Technology levy. Ballots must be postmarked or dropped off by 8 pm today to be valid for counting, with drop boxes available in each city of the county. Contact Cowlitz County Elections at 360-577-3005 if you have other questions.
