You have less than 48 hours to return your 2018 Primary Election ballot. Along with choosing the finalists for the Senate seat held by Maria Cantwell and the Congressional seat now held by Jaime Herrera Beutler, voters will be choosing finalists for Cowlitz County District Court Judge Position 1, and for the District 2 seat on the Cowlitz PUD Commission. Voters in Castle Rock will also be deciding on a special excess levy for Library services. Ballots can still be mailed, but the MUST be postmarked by 8 pm to be valid for counting. Ballot boxes are available in each of the cities in Cowlitz County, and they will be accepting ballots until 8 pm tomorrow.