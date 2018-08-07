Ballots are due today for the 2018 Primary Election. Along with selecting the finalists for the U. S. Senate and the Third District Congressional seats, local voters will also be choosing the candidates for several county positions.

There’s a three-way race for Position 1 on the Cowlitz County District Court, with Kevin Blondin, Debra Burchett and Chelsea Baldwin vying for that position. There’s also a three-way race for District 2 on the Cowlitz PUD Commission, battling between incumbent Kurt Anagnostou, former Commission member Ned Piper, and challenger Duane Dagleish.

There are also two three-person contests for state legislative seats; David Parsons and Joel McEntire are going after the 19th District House seat that Brian Blake currently occupies, while Mark Smith and Brennan Bailey are going after the 20th District House seat now held by Ed Orcutt.

Voters in Castle Rock are also deciding on a Library Services levy, looking to raise $72,000 to help pay for running the Castle Rock Library.

Ballots must be postmarked or dropped off before 8 pm to be valid for counting. For the first time ever, the State of Washington is paying the postage to return ballots, but those ballots must be postmarked by 8 pm. You can also drop your ballot off at locations all around the county. Ballot drop boxes are set up in Ryderwood, Castle Rock, Kalama, Woodland, Kelso, and in two spots in Longview. You can also deposit your ballot in a box that’s set up outside of Cowlitz County Elections, at the County Administration building in Kelso.