Primary Election ballots go out today from Cowlitz County Elections, but you need to remember that not everyone will participate in this vote. There are Primary Election contests for seats on the City Councils in Kelso, Longview and Woodland, there’s a contested Longview School Board seat, and there’s also a three-way race for a Commission position in Fire District Number 1. Fire District 1 also has a property tax levy on the August ballot, and the Castle Rock Library is running another operations levy on this ballot. Ballots are due back to Cowlitz County Elections by 8 pm on Tuesday, August 1st. Cowlitz County Elections has an on-line Voter’s Pamphlet available on its web page; find out more on that web page, or you can call 577-3005 during regular office hours.