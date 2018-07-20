Ballots for the 2018 Primary Election will be going out from the Cowlitz County Auditor’s office today, and should start arriving in local mailboxes over the weekend. The US Senate seat currently occupied by Maria Cantwell is on the ballot, along with the US House seat now held by Jaime Herrera Beutler. House seats in the 19th and 20th are on the ballot, along with Cowlitz County elected positions. That includes all three District Court seats, and there’s also a Cowlitz PUD Commission seat on the ballot. Voters in Castle Rock are also being asked to approve another library services levy. If you don’t receive your ballot in the next few days, contact the Cowlitz County Elections office at 360-577-3005; you can also learn more on the County Auditor’s web page. Ballots are due in by 8 pm on Tuesday, August 7th, and for the first time ever, no return postage will be needed, all pre-paid return envelopes are being included with all ballots in the state.