The Longview Fire Department is still investigating a fire that was reported early Saturday morning at a home in the 2600 block of Baltimore Street. Fire crews were called out at 1:15 Saturday morning, when flames were seen coming through the roof of the house. Fire was also extending through a window by the time firefighters rolled up. Neighbors said that the house was vacant, but firefighters were unable to get inside, due to large amounts of debris that were piled up. They switched to a defensive attack, to try and minimize the spread of the fire from the outside of the building. They were eventually able to get the fire extinguished, but they were still delayed in doing a secondary search, because of the unstable debris inside the building. There’s no dollar estimate on the amount of damage done as of yet.