A barn went up in flames yesterday afternoon on some property near Castle Rock. Around 3:30 pm, fire crews from Cowlitz Fire District 6 in Castle Rock and District 3 in Toutle were joined by Lewis County fire crews from Toledo and by Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue in dealing with the fire, which was reported in the 1200 block of Schaffran Road, a few miles east of Castle Rock. It’s reported that a 30-foot-by-40-foot barn was engulfed in flames, and they say that they fire was also threatening other buildings. The wind did help to blow the fire away from other structures, and firefighters were able to get the fire out without any damage to other buildings. The cause of the fire has not yet been reported, nor is there a dollar estimate on the loss.