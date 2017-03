Longview Police are looking into an assault that was reported Friday night. Officers were called to the 200 block of 23rd Avenue at about 8:15 pm, where a man claimed that he had been “jumped” by four men. The victim also said that his ribs were broken after being hit with a baseball bat. The victim says that the suspects wore black and white ski masks and black clothing; they took off to the west after the attack. The victim was taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment, while police looked for the suspects. Those suspects have not been identified.