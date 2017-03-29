Lynnelle Lynn Cox, 34, is under arrest on charges of reckless driving and reckless endangerment after an apparent road rage incident, where she allegedly used a baseball bat to attack another driver and damage another vehicle. Longview Police were called to the base of the Lewis and Clark Bridge at about 3:30 yesterday afternoon, where it was reported that a female driver ran another car off of the road, then got out with the bat. Witnesses reported that the woman was using the bat to hit the other car and the driver; others also stopped and tried to intervene. Officers arrived and got the fighting parties separated; Cox was arrested for reckless endangerment and reckless driving, and is currently being held on bail that totals $2,000. A second person was picked up on a $1,000 failure to appear warrant from Vancouver, while Longview Police continue to investigate the incident.